Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for RMR Group Inc Lowered by Oppenheimer (RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for RMR Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley set a $88.00 target price on shares of RMR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of -0.23. RMR Group has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $89.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,981,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RMR Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

