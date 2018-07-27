Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Cut by Capital One Financial

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

RPAI stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,064.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.