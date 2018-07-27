Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC Raised by William Blair (IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – William Blair upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Ingersoll-Rand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s FY2018 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $98.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $2,372,320 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.