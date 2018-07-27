Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Corp (FN) Lowered by National Bank Financial

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “C$29.19” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$256.70 million during the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 38.00%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First National Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.93.

First National Financial stock opened at C$28.85 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$24.64 and a 1-year high of C$29.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

