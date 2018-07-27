Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Decreased by Analyst

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FBMS stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.39. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 91.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

