Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Decreased by SunTrust Banks (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2018 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Edwards Lifesciences opened at $155.06 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.87.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $4,472,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $1,368,112.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,645. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after buying an additional 242,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 736,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 934,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.