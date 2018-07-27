Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for CIT Group Boosted by Analyst (CIT)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.64 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

CIT opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other CIT Group news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $174,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,191.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $90,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

