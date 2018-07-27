Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

