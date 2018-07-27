Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Corp (THFF) Issued By FIG Partners

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.

THFF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of First Financial opened at $50.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

