Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc (BIIB) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Suneja now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $6.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2018 earnings at $25.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $29.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $354.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.46.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $344.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Biogen has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

