Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Mueller Industries, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Mueller Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Industries’ FY2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.06 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.42. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,693,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 497,397 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,020,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,186,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,397 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

