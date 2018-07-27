Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.74%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of Graphic Packaging opened at $14.38 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 583.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $176,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

