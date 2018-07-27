Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Raised by Capital One Financial (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $66,938.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,526,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

