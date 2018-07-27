Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc Increased by Analyst (AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.82 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

TSE:AGI opened at C$7.29 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$10.50.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

