Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Evertec Inc (EVTC) Issued By William Blair

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evertec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Evertec’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Evertec has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Evertec had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $110.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 11,437.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 153,496 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

