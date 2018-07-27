Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Carbonite Inc Issued By B. Riley (CARB)

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Carbonite in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carbonite’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Carbonite had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised Carbonite to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARB opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Carbonite by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carbonite by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carbonite by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carbonite by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Carbonite by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $106,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cassandra Hudson sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $49,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,878 shares of company stock valued at $28,045,372 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

