Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Teradyne opened at $44.02 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.