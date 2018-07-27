Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. UBS Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teradyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of Teradyne opened at $44.02 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

