Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Chubb Ltd (CB) Issued By William Blair

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.44.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

NYSE CB opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb has a 12 month low of $123.96 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

