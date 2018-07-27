Purplebricks Group (PRPPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Purplebricks Group Plc offer web-based real estate services. The Company provides property search, reviews, valuation, consulting and listings services. Purplebricks Group Plc is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Purplebricks Group opened at $3.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 4.12.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

