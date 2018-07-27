PureVidz Price Tops $0.0012 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. PureVidz has a market cap of $147,524.00 and $182.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PureVidz has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

