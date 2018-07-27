Pure Storage (PSTG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

Pure Storage opened at $23.35 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $2,947,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $3,366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,325,438 shares of company stock worth $171,626,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4,922.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,651,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,990,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,664,000 after buying an additional 1,431,580 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $24,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,285,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,847,000 after buying an additional 1,123,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

