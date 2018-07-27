Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $21.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $495.00. 327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a one year low of $381.40 and a one year high of $616.27.
Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile
Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.