Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $21.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $495.00. 327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a one year low of $381.40 and a one year high of $616.27.

Get Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport alerts:

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, running and training, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to authorized independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.