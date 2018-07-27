Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prosperity Bancshares traded up $0.33, reaching $69.18, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,270. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.