PROS (PRO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 10960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PRO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,226.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PROS by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $5,022,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PROS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.28.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

