Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $9,114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 185.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,199.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $80.09 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.97.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.