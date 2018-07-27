Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $43,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $273,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SYSCO by 49.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SYSCO by 108.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 166.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after buying an additional 645,151 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $981,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,983.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of SYSCO opened at $71.74 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $71.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

