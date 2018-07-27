Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.52 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $41,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 172.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,501,000 after purchasing an additional 505,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,458,000 after purchasing an additional 86,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 72.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,144 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $3,792,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 56.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX opened at $96.59 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.08. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $55,705.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,974.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,247. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

