Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $39,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cognex by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $125,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 4,133.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 183,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 179,288 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cognex by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of Cognex opened at $46.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.93 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.