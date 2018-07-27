Primary Health Properties (PHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of Primary Health Properties opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 107.25 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 123.50 ($1.63).

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Republic of Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

