Primary Health Properties (PHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 115.18 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 107.25 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.63).

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Republic of Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

