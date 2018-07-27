Praxair, Inc. (PX) Holdings Boosted by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. owned about 0.06% of Praxair worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PX. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 224,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PX opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.36 and a 52 week high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. research analysts anticipate that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Praxair’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.75.

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

