Power Integrations (POWI) Stock Price Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $71.07. 613,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 167,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $333,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William George sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,819 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 173.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 51.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $268,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.22.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

