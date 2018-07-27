Power Integrations (POWI) Issues Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Power Integrations traded down $4.53, reaching $71.07, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,112. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $86.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 173.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 51.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.
