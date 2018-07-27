Power Integrations (POWI) Issues Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Power Integrations traded down $4.53, reaching $71.07, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 613,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,112. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $86.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, Director William George sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $333,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,526 shares of company stock worth $1,904,819. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 173.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 51.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

