Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.
Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
POWI stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 613,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,112. Power Integrations has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $333,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raja Petrakian sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $71,973.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,960.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,526 shares of company stock worth $1,904,819. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.
