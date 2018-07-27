Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

POWI stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 613,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,112. Power Integrations has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $333,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raja Petrakian sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $71,973.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,960.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,526 shares of company stock worth $1,904,819. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

