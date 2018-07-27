Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Share Price

Headlines about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.4747839969198 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.69 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 138,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,206,400.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,717,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,760 shares in the company, valued at $34,477,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250,070 shares of company stock worth $116,483,035. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

