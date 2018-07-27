Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stratus Properties (STRS) Share Price

News stories about Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stratus Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6216775592281 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ STRS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $29.60. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

