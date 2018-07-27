Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Container Store Group (TCS) Stock Price

Media stories about Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Container Store Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.8656671977528 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Container Store Group traded down $0.10, hitting $6.66, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $347.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

