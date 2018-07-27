Popular (BPOP) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.06.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.08. Popular has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.70 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.