Polaris Industries (PII) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PII. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.20. 984,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,213. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $58,903,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,607,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,185,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,599,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,264,000 after buying an additional 132,402 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

