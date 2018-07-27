Pluralsight (PS) Shares Down 7.4%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 693,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 716,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.28.
About Pluralsight
Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.
