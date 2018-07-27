Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of -0.04.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $51,751.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock worth $110,147 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11,600.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.