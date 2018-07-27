Pivotal Software (PVTL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pivotal Software from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.
Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Software stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.
About Pivotal Software
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
