Pivotal Research Reiterates Hold Rating for USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We remain perplexed that the company has allowed cash to pile up and has not repurchased shares meaningfully in 2018 – particularly in light of the spectacular YTD results. We expect the share repurchase to resume in our estimates and we suspect the company will be active in M&A perhaps as a backward integration, stay tuned… We remain quite bullish on the prospects for USANA. It is growing top line at torrid rates – our forecast calls for 13.6% growth this year. We believe margins will be a bit lower in the 2H on timing of spending and F/X; we expect the tax rate to drift lower over several years (but not in 2018).””

USNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

USANA Health Sciences traded down $2.90, reaching $130.35, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,042. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.75.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $4,238,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,665,270.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,270.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,965 and sold 1,085,606 shares valued at $122,685,702. 53.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

