Pivotal Research Boosts Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Price Target to $1,080.00

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $1,050.00 to $1,080.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,156.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,297.51.

GOOGL traded down $36.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,249.36. 141,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,712. Alphabet Inc Class A has a one year low of $918.60 and a one year high of $1,287.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

