Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Popular Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Popular in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Popular opened at $51.20 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. Popular has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $648.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.70 million. Popular had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,032,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Popular by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

