Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold Rating for Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. FIG Partners upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial traded down $0.40, hitting $24.65, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $802.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.76%. analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

