Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yext (YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.21. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 28,160 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $368,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 122,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $2,043,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,166,237 shares of company stock valued at $20,089,195. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 12.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 251,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

