Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Hold Rating for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp opened at $44.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $555,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 205,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

