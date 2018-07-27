Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

SFNC stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vernon Wilson Jr. Bryant sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,160.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $599,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.