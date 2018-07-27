Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $599,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vernon Wilson Jr. Bryant sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,160.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

